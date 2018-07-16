Meth, ecstasy, Oxyco seized, arrests made in York County police checkpoint

Police seized more than 140 grams of meth, ecstasy, Oxycodone and other drugs in a police checkpoint in the city of York involving several York County agencies, York Police Chief Andy Robinson said.

Police also recovered illegal weapons, Robinson said.

“Officers were able to get these dangerous drugs off the street,” Robinson said. “These are the kinds of efforts that make all our communities safer.”

The checkpoint ran from late Friday into early Saturday on U.S. 321, near the intersection of Alexander Love Highway.

Police traffic units from Rock Hill, York County, the S.C. Highway Patrol, Winthrop University and Clover assisted York Police Department officers, Robinson said.

Officers also made four DUI arrests, Robinson said.

Several arrests were made on drug charges, but incident reports and arrest data from the checkpoint were not yet available Monday morning.

The traffic units are part of the S.C. Law Enforcement Network that targets impaired drivers, Robinson said. York County holds a checkpoint quarterly.



