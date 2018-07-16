Armed man charged after chase through York, Chester counties, cops say

A man with a gun wrecked his vehicle on a school campus after a police chase in York and Chester counties, police said.

Derrick Maurice Stradford, 27, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, illegal carrying of a pistol, carrying a pistol on school grounds and driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.

Stradford was pursued by officers in York County late Friday, then fled into Chester County, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy for the Chester County Sheriff’s office.

After Stradford eluded capture, he was seen driving in Chester on S.C. 97, heading toward Great Falls, Sprouse said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Stradford was pursued by Chester deputies until he lost a tire, Sprouse said. His vehicle wrecked on College Street in Chester, at the Charter Academy for Teaching campus, Sprouse said.

Stradford was taken to a hospital after the crash and was then booked into the Chester County jail, Sprouse said.

Stradford remains in custody on the Chester County charges, jail records show.

It is unclear if Stradford will face charges in York County, police said.