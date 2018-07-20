York sex offender thought he sent nude Instagram pics to a teen. He sent them to a cop

A convicted sex offender from York thought he was sending nude pictures of himself through Instagram to a teen girl, but they actually went to a police officer, officials said.

Robert Michael Shipman, 27, was arrested and charged in the case.

He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of pornography to a minor, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Shipman contacted a person he believed was a 16-year-old Arizona girl through the social media platform Instagram, Kittle said.

Shipman sent and received nude photos, Kittle said.

The person on the other end of the exchange was an officer from the Conway Police Department in Arkansas, Kittle said.

Police in Arkansas notified York County authorities, who launched an investigation with investigators from the S.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task force.

The task force coordinates law enforcement agencies around the state and nation after child sex crime alerts are found.

York County deputies searched the Austin Drive home where Shipman was living, Kittle said.

They seized Shipman’s computer and electronics after they found child pornography pictures on the equipment, Kittle said.

York County deputies arrested Shipman.

Shipman is a previous sex offender, convicted near Charleston in 2012 of two counts of criminal sexual conduct against minors and burglary, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

Shipman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for those crimes, court records show.

Shipman has been registered as a sex offender in York since 2017, according to records from the sheriff’s office and SLED.

Shipman is being held without bond at the York County jail, jail records show.