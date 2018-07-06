Rock Hill, Lancaster cops charge man with incest, sex with minors, child porn

A Lancaster County man remains jailed Friday after an investigation by Rock Hill police and Lancaster County deputies led to charges of incest, sex involving children and child porn, according to prosecutors and police records.

Samuel Lee Smith, 56, of Kershaw, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Court and Lancaster County jail records also show Smith was charged with two counts of incest when charged with the Internet sex crimes.





Smith was denied bond in Lancaster County, jail records show.

Smith faces as much as 30 years in prison if convicted of the three charges involving the Internet allegations, Kittle said. A conviction for incest carries a mandatory minimum of one year in prison, according to South Carolina law.

Rock Hill Police Department detectives and Lancaster County officers worked together on the case, Kittle said. The task force coordinates police agencies around the country to combat Internet sex crimes that target children or have child victims.