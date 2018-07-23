Suspect engaged in hours-long standoff with Rock Hill SWAT

A man who was in a standoff with Rock Hill police for about five hours late Sunday surrendered without anyone being hurt, emergency officials said.

The incident happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments, off Eden Terrace, officials said.

Further details about the incident are expected to be available later Monday, said Cap. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

City agencies handled the response.

York County Emergency Management officials were notified of the incident, and told that it ended without injuries, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.

A large police presence, including a mobile command center, was at the complex from around 7 p.m. until the incident ended late Sunday night.

Police were at the scene to serve arrest warrants against the suspect that another agency was attempting to serve, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis. The man refused to come out.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



