4 charged after drugs, weapons, money seized in Lancaster

Four people were arrested Thursday and Friday on drug and weapon charges after three raids by agents and SWAT in Lancaster County.

Terry Eugene Adams, 51, and Stephene Dawn Stensland, 47, were charged after a raid at their Michaw Street home, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Police recovered 11 grams of suspected of meth, other opioid pills, marijuana, a handgun and $255 in cash, Faile said.

Adams and Stensland are each charged with meth trafficking, four counts of possession of opioids with intent to distribute and a weapons charge.

Adams and Stensland remained jailed Friday under $50,000 bond.

Friday morning police raided the home of Leonard King Jr., 26, on Fork Hill Road, just north of Kershaw. Police recovered cocaine, opioids, a gun, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest, Faile said.

King is charged with possession of cocaine and opioids with intent to distribute.

He was released after posting $60,000 bond Friday, according to police and jail records.

Later Friday police raided the home of Michael Johnathan Hall, 35, on Hyde Street in Lancaster. Police recovered heroin, opioid pills, a handgun and cash, Faile said.





Hall is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of opioids with intent to distribute and possession of a gun during a violent crime. His bond was denied, according to police and jail records.





Faile said drug agents "have been relentless in their pursuit of those in our county who continue to deal in narcotics. I invite citizens who know of or suspect these activities in their neighborhoods to call us so we can investigate.”