One shot, wounded in Lancaster County, police say

A man was shot Sunday night in an incident in Lancaster County, police said.

The victim was wounded, but has not been identified by police.

The incident happened on 16th Street, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff. The victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment of his injuries, Faile said.

No other details about the shooting were available, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

More information is expected to be released by deputies later today.

Check back for updates on this developing story.