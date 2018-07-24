A spill of animal parts closed a northbound ramp to Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday morning.
A spill of animal parts closed a northbound ramp to Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday morning. Herald news partner WSOC-TV
A spill of animal parts closed a northbound ramp to Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Tuesday morning. Herald news partner WSOC-TV

Latest News

Rock Hill I-77 ramp blocked after truck carrying pig parts spills part of load

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 24, 2018 10:26 AM

Rock Hill

An Interstate 77 ramp in Rock Hill is closed after a truck carrying animal parts spilled part of its load, police said.

Exit 82-C of northbound I-77 is closed as police and emergency officials wait for cleanup crews to arrive, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The truck was believed to be carrying pig parts.

The ramp remains closed until cleanup is completed, police said.

The spill poses no environmental or hazardous material threat, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @@AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  