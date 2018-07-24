Rock Hill I-77 ramp blocked after truck carrying pig parts spills part of load

An Interstate 77 ramp in Rock Hill is closed after a truck carrying animal parts spilled part of its load, police said.

Exit 82-C of northbound I-77 is closed as police and emergency officials wait for cleanup crews to arrive, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The truck was believed to be carrying pig parts.

The ramp remains closed until cleanup is completed, police said.

SIGN UP

The spill poses no environmental or hazardous material threat, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.