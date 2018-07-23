Pedestrian, 37, killed in crash with car in Rock Hill

A Rock Hill pedestrian has died after a crash with a car.

Rhondell Antonio Culp, 37, was killed Sunday in a collision at the intersection of Albright Road and Blackmon Street, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The location is inside the city limits of Rock Hill. It remains under investigation by the Rock Hill Police Department.

Details about the crash are expected to be available later Monday from police.

The fatality involving a pedestrian is the second in York County in less than a week.

On July 17, a pedestrian was killed near Clover on S.C. 55 in western York County in a crash with a car. That remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates on this developing story.