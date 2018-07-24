York Co. traffic chase nets almost $2.5K in Oxycodone. Where's the driver?

Police in York County seized Oxycodone worth almost $2,500 after a chase Saturday, but the driver fled on foot after he crashed, deputies said.

Officers said they found almost four grams of marijuana and 242 Oxycodone pills inside a camouflage bag in the vehicle.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies were running radar enforcement Saturday on Lesslie Highway when a 2018 Nissan SUV was speeding in a 35 mph zone, according to a report.

Officers pursued the Nissan through several eastern York County roads, deputies said. The driver fled on foot after pulling onto a gravel road where the SUV was found crashed into trees, deputies said.

A K-9 team was unable to track the suspect, police said.

Oxycodone pills typically have a street value of at least $10 per pill, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.





Officers also found a filled Glock .40-caliber ammunition magazine in the driver side door and 9mm ammo in the back seat, deputies said.





The weapons and drugs were seized, and the truck was towed for evidence, deputies said.

The driver has not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, police said.



