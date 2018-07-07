Neighbor complaints about Rock Hill 'crack house' lead to 3 charged

Drug agents charged three people with felony cocaine charges Friday, including a disabled woman charged with selling crack from a car and a man out on bond from a May drug raid, after complaints about drug dealing at a "crack house," police said.

Police had received complaints about drug activity at the East Main Street home, near the intersection of Albright Road, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

"This was a crack house where drugs were being sold inside and outside the house," Brown said. "When officers got there, there were 13 people inside the home."

Evelyn Bernice Edge, 53, whom Brown said lived in the rental home, was charged with six felony drug charges after she was charged with selling crack cocaine, according to Brown and arrest records.

Edge was charged with three counts of manufacture and distribution of crack, two counts of distribution of drugs near a school or park, and one count of conspiracy. Edge was coordinating drug sales from the porch of the home, Brown said.

Edge is jailed under a $60,000 bond, jail records show.

Ricky Dean Tate, 39, was charged with manufacture and distribution of crack and distribution of drugs near a school or park.

Tate was one of 11 people charged in May at a drug raid on Leach Road outside Rock Hill, according to police and court records. Tate was released on $10,000 bond after the May drug arrests on five felony charges, court records show.

In 1999, Tate was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges, court records show.





Tate's bond for the Friday arrest was set at $21,000. As of Saturday morning he remained in custody.





Ze'kiya Arleshia Knox, 22, was charged with manufacture and distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of drugs near a school or park, according to Brown and online court records.

Knox, whom Brown said has physical disabilities, had around $400 worth of crack cocaine in a car outside the home when arrested, Brown said.

Knox was out on bond from 2017 drug arrests at the time she was charged on Friday, Brown said. Knox was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after her arrest Friday, court records show.