York County crash on Carowinds Boulevard near NC line has road blocked

A crash on Carowinds Boulevard near the entrance to the busy amusement park has the road blocked, police said.

The road has the only entrance and exit for the Carowinds theme park.

The crash happened around 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site.

The site is just southeast of the North Carolina state line.

The patrol has not issued any report on injuries in the crash but the road remains blocked as the crash is investigated, the Web site states.