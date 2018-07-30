Man, 66, shot in Chester dies at Charlotte hospital

A 66-year-old Chester man who was shot Friday died at a Charlotte hospital.

Allen Morris Simpson died during a surgery for his wounds, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

“The victim first was taken to Rock Hill to the hospital, then to Charlotte for surgery,” Tinker said.

Simpson died late Friday afternoon, Tinker said.

The circumstances around the shooting that happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday remain unclear.

Police and EMS responded to 200 York Street after the shooting was reported, and were able to stabilize Simpson, according to a news release sent late Friday from the Chester Police Department.

However, Chester officers have not released any information about how Simpson was shot, or if a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams expressed his condolences to Simpson’s family but has not released any details about the incident.

The gun incident was the second in two days in Chester. On Thursday, police arrested a man following a foot chase after an armed robbery at a discount store.

Check back for updates on this developing story.