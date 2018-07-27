Person shot in Chester, investigation into cause underway, police say

A person was shot in Chester Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened on York Street, officers said. Details about the shooting, and whether it is connected to a crime or other incident, have not been released by the Chester Police Department.

Chester officers have not released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed there was a shooting incident on York Street, but said it happened inside the city limits and is being investigated exclusively by city police.

WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner, reported the victim was shot in the leg.

The incident involving a gun is the second in 24 hours in the city of Chester. On Thursday morning a man armed with a handgun robbed a Chester store then fled before being caught by police after a foot chase.

Check back for updates on this developing story..