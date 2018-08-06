‘A painful death’: Dad of Chester 2-year-old beat her to death, prosecutor says

A 2-year-old girl who died after being beaten by her father would have survived if the father had called 911 earlier, prosecutors said.

Darryl Quantravis Wilson, 29, has been in jail without bond since February, after his daughter, Khloe Simone Adams, died at a Chester hospital on Nov. 1, 2017.

Wilson is charged with homicide by child abuse and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A court hearing was held Monday in Chester, because Wilson wanted bond, pending trial. He has been in jail without bond for six months.

Wilson was arrested in February, following an investigation by South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division child fatality agents.

The investigation showed Khloe’s stomach and intestines were ripped apart in the Halloween 2017 beating, said Candice Lively, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor. Wilson called 911, but it was too late for Khloe to survive, Lively said.

“This little girl died a painful death,” Lively said in court Monday. “She could have been saved if she was treated right away.”

Khloe had been getting ready to go trick-or-treating on Halloween 2017, when she started to throw up and became sick, Lively said.

Wilson, her father, waited too long to try CPR and call for help. Then the investigation found that the girl died of a blunt force beating to her abdomen, Lively said.

Wilson, of Rock Hill, did not speak in court except to say he had two other children.





Wilson’s lawyer, Jim Boyd, said Wilson has no criminal record and poses no flight risk or threat to the community. Boyd did not address the charge of homicide by child abuse directly and offered no insight as to what defense Wilson might have.

Visiting Judge Thomas Russo of Florence set a bond of $25,000 for Wilson based on him having no record and living locally. However, Judge Russo said Wilson can not visit his other children without supervision because of the severity of the child abuse allegations.

A trial date has not been set.