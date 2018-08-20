No ‘major’ York County traffic problems reported on first day of school

Traffic was congested in some areas and generally heavy Monday morning for the first day of school in York County but no “major” problems were reported, police said.

Police from the S.C. Highway Patrol, Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office posted social media messages, urging drivers to be careful and obey traffic laws for stopped school buses. School districts did the same.

Quick Reminder: take a look at this info from the SC Department of Public Safety to help us all know when to STOP for a school bus. pic.twitter.com/kyrORsipHN — Rock Hill Schools (@RockHillSchools) August 20, 2018

SIGN UP

Other messages from school districts urged drivers to obey speed zones with school now back in session.

A few parents reported on social media that some school buses were late, but incidents appeared to be few.





One Twitter user commented in recent days about increased school-related traffic in Fort Mill, then again Monday morning about a “40-minute drive to school.”

40 minute drive to school: — kenneth (@kerastegui) August 20, 2018

“In a few areas, there was congestion, but that is to be expected on the first day of school,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.





Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger said there was heavy traffic volume in some areas, but “no major traffic concerns” through the morning commute.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the highway patrol urged drivers to allow extra time Monday during the morning and afternoon periods, when children are going to and from school.

Schools and law enforcement officers urged patience on Monday and for the first week of school, in particular.

The Fort Mill district asked its community to take its time and “be courteous and watch our for students” at schools, bus stops and on walkways.





