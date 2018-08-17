York County area students head back to class Monday. Here’s what to know

Students in York, Chester and Lancaster counties head back to class on Monday.

Here’s what families should know:

Leadership changes

SIGN UP

Your child’s school may have a new leader. Multiple leadership changes were announced for 2018-19. Here are the highlights:





Rock Hill:

Bill Cook Jr. was named the Rock Hill school district’s new superintendent after Kelly Pew took a new position in Anderson County.

Marty Conner is South Pointe High School’s new principal after Al Leonard retired.

Cynthia Robinson is the new principal of Castle Heights Middle School.

John Kirell is the new principal of Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, Jean Dickson is Lesslie Elementary School’s new principal and Janice Hyatt is Richmond Drive Elementary’s new principal.

Fort Mill:

Gales Scroggs is the new principal of Fort Mill High School.

Maurice Murphy is Fort Mill Middle School’s new principal, and Christine McNeil is the new principal at Gold Hill Middle School.

Chad Allen is now leading Pleasant Knoll Elementary School, Josh Burris was named Gold Hill Elementary School’s new principal, Amanda Kubbs is the new principal of Doby’s Bridge Elementary School and Brigitte Wagner now leads Tega Cay Elementary School.

York:

The York school district is looking for a new superintendent after Vernon Prosser resigned.

Torri Barber has been named the director of York One Academy.

Kellie Watson was named York Comprehensive High School’s assistant principal.

Hannah Rescigno is the new assistant principal of York Middle School.

Clover: