York County area students head back to class Monday. Here’s what to know

Students in York, Chester and Lancaster counties head back to class on Monday.
Here’s what families should know:
- 2018-19 calendars: The calendars are available on district websites for Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover, York, Chester County and Lancaster County.
- Important school dates: Spring break is April 15-19 for all students. All school districts will be closed Nov. 6 for the general election.
- School district 2018-19 budgets: All local school districts approved 2018-19 operating budgets. Some include tax increases. The budgets include salary raises for employees, additional teachers and increased security measures.
- Read to Succeed Act: South Carolina third-graders who struggle to read on grade level could be forced to repeat the grade. State law requires third-grade students who score lowest on the state’s reading assessment to be retained unless they are exempt.
- Mental health services for students: Rock Hill has established new strategies to deal with the increase in students who have mental health problems. There also are local counseling services for parents and students.
- PBIS program in Rock Hill: Rock Hill schools have implemented Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, which emphasizes teaching students what is expected and rewarding them for following through.
- School security: Local school districts are adding more security measures, such as metal detectors in Lancaster County, and additional security guards in Clover and Fort Mill.
- Internet access: The York County Library offers hotspots for families who do not have Internet access at home. They are available in the Rock Hill, Clover and York locations, and can be checked out for up to two weeks.
Contagious diseases: Parents should be mindful of hand, foot and mouth disease, pink eye, respiratory infections and other illnesses that are easily transmitted in a school setting.
Leadership changes
Your child’s school may have a new leader. Multiple leadership changes were announced for 2018-19. Here are the highlights:
Rock Hill:
- Bill Cook Jr. was named the Rock Hill school district’s new superintendent after Kelly Pew took a new position in Anderson County.
Marty Conner is South Pointe High School’s new principal after Al Leonard retired.
Cynthia Robinson is the new principal of Castle Heights Middle School.
John Kirell is the new principal of Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School, Jean Dickson is Lesslie Elementary School’s new principal and Janice Hyatt is Richmond Drive Elementary’s new principal.
Fort Mill:
Gales Scroggs is the new principal of Fort Mill High School.
Maurice Murphy is Fort Mill Middle School’s new principal, and Christine McNeil is the new principal at Gold Hill Middle School.
Chad Allen is now leading Pleasant Knoll Elementary School, Josh Burris was named Gold Hill Elementary School’s new principal, Amanda Kubbs is the new principal of Doby’s Bridge Elementary School and Brigitte Wagner now leads Tega Cay Elementary School.
York:
The York school district is looking for a new superintendent after Vernon Prosser resigned.
Torri Barber has been named the director of York One Academy.
Kellie Watson was named York Comprehensive High School’s assistant principal.
Hannah Rescigno is the new assistant principal of York Middle School.
Clover:
Sheila Quinn is the Clover school district’s new superintendent.
Carrie Bolin has been named director of the district’s career and technical education program.
Jason Mabry is the new director of Blue Eagle Academy.
Shavon O’Brien was named Bethel Elementary School’s new principal.
