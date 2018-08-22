Rock Hill man with history of violence sentenced in kidnap, beating of another woman

A Rock Hill man with previous convictions for violence against women was sentenced to four years in prison after kidnapping and beating his wife, court records show.

Revis Desmond Moore, 38, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to kidnapping and domestic violence, said Corissa Golla, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Moore was arrested Jan. 4, after he assaulted and handcuffed his wife and locked her in a bedroom for several hours, Golla said. The victim had come home, and was held against her will by Moore, Golla said.

The victim had bruising to her body and neck injuries consistent with attempted strangulation, and she had swollen wrists from the handcuffs, Golla said.





“The victim in this case was and remains scared of the defendant,” Golla said. “She moved and left her business because of this.”

York County Circuit Judge Dan Hall sentenced Moore to four years in the kidnapping and three years in the domestic violence, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Court records show that Moore spent time in a South Carolina prison on 2006 convictions for assault and domestic violence against a woman.

In the earlier conviction, Moore was sentenced to four years in prison for three counts of assault and domestic violence. He served two years of the sentence.

The victim in the earlier case was a different woman. Moore’s criminal history was brought during the sentencing Wednesday, said Golla.

South Carolina has among the highest rates in America for female victims of domestic violence, according to the Violence Policy center that uses FBI data.