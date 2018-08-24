Lancaster man, accused of sending nude photos to a child, could face 45 years

A Lancaster man was arrested Thursday after S.C. investigators say he sent nude photos to a minor and encouraged a minor to send sexual photos over social media.

Damien Rasheed Drakeford, 23, has been charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person 12 years of age or younger, according to the South Carolina attorney general’s office.

Drakeford was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the report says.

Investigators said Drakeford “encouraged a minor victim to create and send sexually explicit images via social media, was in possession of child pornography and sent nude images to a minor victim,” according to the report.

If convicted of all three charges, Drakeford could face up to 45 years in prison.