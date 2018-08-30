High school roundup: Nation Ford volleyball 12-0, while Clover golf wins pair

VOLLEYBALL

Fort Mill splits a pair of matches





Fort Mill divided a pair of non-region matches at home earlier in the week.





On Tuesday night they defeated Covenant Day 3-1, but dropped a close 3-2 decision to Weddington on Wednesday night.





In the Covenant Day match Fort Mill won the first set 25-18, but Covenant Day tied it with a 25-23 win in the second game. Fort Mill won the next two games by scores of 25-23 and 25-21 to win the match.





Fort Mill dropped the first two games against Weddington, but they came back and almost pulled it out. The got wins in games three and four, before losing the fifth a deciding game 15-13.





Fort Mill is 4-4 on the season.





River Bluff 3, Rock Hill 2





River Bluff edged Rock Hill 3-2 in a non-region match at River Bluff Tuesday night.





River Bluff took a 2-0 lead with wins of 26-24 and 25-16. Rock Hill came storming back with a pair of wins to tie the count. They won game three 25-16 and game four 25-22.





River Bluff won the fifth and deciding game 17-15 to win the match.





Rock Hill is 5-5 on the year.





Lewisville 3, Pageland Central 0





Lewisville won its opening match of the season with a 3-0 decision over Region 4-2A foe Pageland Central in Pageland Tuesday night. The scores were 25-18, 25-16, and 26-24.

Nation Ford wins twice





Nation Ford defeated Spartanburg and Woodmont in a tri-match at Spartanburg Monday night.





Nation Ford toppled Spartanburg 2-0. They won the first set 25-14 and closed out the match with a 25-16 win in the second set. They beat Woodmont by the same score of 2-0. They won the first set 25-18, and won the match with a 25-23 win in the second game. Nation Ford is 12-0 on the year.

Indian Land wins three matches





Indian Land won three matches earlier in the week.





The Warriors won a pair of matches in a non-region tri-match Monday night at Lancaster, beating Buford 2-1 and Lancaster 2-0.





Indian Land lost the first set 25-19 against Buford, but bounced back to win the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-17 to claim the win. In the Lancaster match Indian Land won by scores of 25-20 and 25-13.





They continued their winning ways on Tuesday night with a road win against South Pointe, winning by a score of 3-0. They won the games by scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-15. Indian Land is 8-2 on the year.

Chester loses a pair of matches





Chester dropped two non-region matches earlier in the week.





On Monday night Columbia defeated the Cyclones 3-1 at Columbia. On Tuesday night Chester traveled to Union County and lost 3-0.. Chester is winless in four outings on the year.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Kings Mountain (N.C.) 5, Clover 1





Kings Mountain won all five singles and defeated Clover 5-1 in a non-region match at Clover Monday afternoon.

Gabby Evans, Jaida Foster, Grace Griffith, Zoe Muiruri, and Eva Godwin all lost in singles. Sydney Frascht and Leala Diaz teamed up to win the number two doubles for Clover. Clover is 0-1 on the season.

Northwestern wins a pair of matches

Northwestern won a pair of non-region matches earlier in the week.

On Monday they went on the road and bested Gaffney 5-2.. On Tuesday they returned home and defeated York 5-1. Northwestern is 3-0 on the season.

Rock Hill 4, York 2

Rock Hill defeated York 4-2 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday afternoon.

The win for Rock Hill avenged a loss earlier in the year to York.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Clover wins twice





Clover won a pair of matches earlier in the week.

On Monday they beat York 209-226 in a non-region match at Spring Lake Country Club.

Mallory Dover of Clover carded a 45 to earn medalist honors for the match.

Clover - Mallory Dover 45, Teryn Dalton 52, Ginger Pitta 53, Maddison Hawley 59.





York - Holley Mitchell 49, Lani Hughes 58, Chloe Howell 59, Tayler Mitchell 60.





On Wednesday, the Blue Eagles bested Northwestern 219-248 in a Region 3-5A match at River Hills Golf Club.. Buggy Reinke of Northwestern turned in a 43 to earn medalist honors for that match.

Clover - Ginger Pitts 49, Teryn Dalton 54, Mallory Dover 57, Madison Hawley 59.





Northwestern - Buggy Reinke 43, Sophie Kemp 67, Haley Brinkly 68, Ryleigh Guyton 70.





Nation Ford 188, Rock Hill 227

Nation Ford defeated Rock Hill by 39 strokes in a Region 3-5A match at Springfield Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

Zoe Bowers of Nation Ford carded a 39 to earn medalist honors for the event.

SWIMMING

Fort Mill sweeps Clover





Fort Mill won both the girls and boys divisions from Clover in a Region 3-5A meet at Clover Tuesday night.





Fort Mill won the girls’ event 108-62 and was victorious in the boys events by a count of 126-44.





In girls action Fort Mill won the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay, while Clover won the 400 free relay. Fort Mill’s Erynn Black was a double winner in the individual competition. She won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Aubrey Chandler (100 free), and Sara Greene (100 breaststroke) were the other individual winners for Fort Mill.





Clover had two swimmers win two events each. Audrey Hines won the 200 free and the 500 free, while Anna Ashley won the 50 free and the 100 butterfly.





In boys action Fort Mill won the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay, and 400 free relay.





Individual winners for Fort Mill were Cesar Gavilan (200 free), Austin Lockhart (200 IM), Joe Orehek (50 free), Drew Fey (100 free), Tyler Blackwell (500 free), and Noah Dunn (100 breaststroke). Garrett McCord won two events for Clover. He was first in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Backstroke.