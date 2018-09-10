Rock Hill man killed in York County crash on I-77

A Rock Hill man died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 77 in York County, police said.

The name of the man has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site lists the deceased as a 27-year-old male from Rock Hill.

He was not wearing a seat belt in the crash that happened around 5:07 a.m. on I-77 southbound near mile marker 89, troopers said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were blocked for hours Sunday morning as troopers worked the scene. Traffic was detoured to U.S. 21 until the crash was cleared.

Police have not released the type of vehicle involved.

More details about the crash and the identity of the person who died are expected to be released Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.