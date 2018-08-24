Rock Hill woman, 27, killed; 3 children injured in 2-vehicle Rock Hill crash

A Rock Hill woman died and three children were injured Friday in a two-vehicle Rock Hill crash that caused a major road to be closed, police said.

Erin Clark, 27, died at the crash scene after the car she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler tractor trailer truck on Ogden Road, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Police said the car hit the rear of the truck.

The three children in Clark’s car were taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, one by air and two by ground ambulance, police said.

SIGN UP

The relationship between Clark and the children in her car has not been released. The ages and identities of the children also have not been released.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road was closed and traffic was rerouted during rush hour, but has since been opened.

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., police said. Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team are looking into the incident, said Capt. Mark Bollinger.





That investigation continued Friday night, police said.

The crash site is in front of a commercial business near the former York County fire training grounds, on the southern edge of the city near the Robertson Road intersection.

Police, fire, EMS, and other emergency officials responded for more than three hours Friday morning.

Traffic was diverted around the crash site to other roads, including S.C. 72 heading north into the city and south toward Chester County, Bollinger said.