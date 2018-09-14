Hurricane Florence Friday live updates: Coast awakes after fierce night of wind and rain

As Hurricane Florence hurtles into the Carolinas and residents face what’s now a Category 1 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast and across the region. Their Thursday reports are here and their Wednesday reports are here.
Wilmington, NC: Good karma
8 a.m.: The only comfort at Comfort Suites arrived thanks to Mitchell Foor, a volunteer with a huge Dodge Ram.
Before the sun rose, he had a generator working in the truck bed, firing up the ice machine and the coffee pot.
A storm veteran, he transported 100 people out of Lumberton in 2016 using the same Dodge.
“I’m a firm believer in karma,” he said in the hotel’s dark lobby.
— JOSH SHAFFER
Wilmington, NC: Not the usual breakfast
7:15 a.m.: At Wilmington’s Comfort Inn, the staff hunkered down in the three-story building rather than risk danger at home.
They brought husbands, mothers, children and dogs, huddled on sofas in the dark lobby.
Housekeeper Dee Branch brought her 5-month-old kitten, Alex.
“He’s watching out the window,” she said as the parking lot filled with water. “He ain’t tripping or nothing.”
Even with winds gusting to 90 mph, she rose to fix breakfast.
“Definitely won’t be eggs,” she said.
— JOSH SHAFFER
Myrtle Beach, SC: Dogs left without food and water
6:44 a.m.: Police say three dogs were left at an evacuated home without food or water.
Officers were called to a home on Clark Street in reference to animal cruelty and found two small white dogs inside a chain-linked kennel, a report said. Police said there was also a small black dog inside the home.
While investigating, police found out the people who lived at the home had evacuated and would not be back until Sunday, authorities said.
Animal control took the dogs. The report does not say whether the suspect will face charges.
— HANNAH L. STRONG
Morehead City, NC: A fierce night
6:33 a.m.: After a night of relentless wind and rain, Morehead City woke to more of the same early Friday. The fierce wind often sounded like someone pounding on the door of the Quality Inn in town.
Power has been off for hours. Landline phones are out, and cell coverage is going in and out.
— ANDREW CARTER
Wilmington, NC: A dark morning
6:20 a.m.: Wilmington woke to blackness and howling winds Friday as the monster Hurricane Florence finally came ashore.
Much if not all the city endured what could be a multi-day assault without power, navigating dark rooms with head lamps while trees bent double outside.
Flash flood warnings were in effect, and heavy winds with sideways rain made venturing outside impossible.
— JOSH SHAFFER
