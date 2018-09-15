Florence knocks down tree, demolishes Rock Hill home with woman, 4 kids inside

A Rock Hill woman and her four kids escaped injury late Friday night when a massive tree fell during tropical Storm Florence and destroyed their Rock Hill home.

Nichole Sanchez and her children ages 14, 12, 11, and 8 were inside the house on Ebenezer Avenue Extension near Winthrop University when the huge oak tree snapped and fell through the roof and walls.

“The tree crashed right through the roof and front right into our living room,” Sanchez said. “I was laying down between work shifts and heard a crash. I thought maybe the kids had dropped something or broken something but it was the tree from our neighbor’s yard right in the middle of our house. It fell right on top of all of us.”

The children -- Evan, Dominic, Hayley, and Joshua -- were not hurt. Nichole Sanchez said she has asthma and was treated by EMS workers at the scene, but she was not hit by the tree.

‘Somehow we were not hurt and we are thankful for that,” Sanchez said.

The children said after the initial shock, they are fine and vowed to help their mom and family endure the storm and the loss of their home.

The home is across Cherry Road just west of Winthrop University. Sanchez said she rents the house and had moved there in June.

“Now we have to find a place to live. The kids are in school,” she said. “Physically we are okay, but emotionally this has really been hard.”

The family is staying on a hotel. The American Red Cross contacted Sanchez and was set to assist the family Saturday, she said.

The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the scene and helped the family, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief.

The storm has already caused power outages and other incidents in Rock Hill. Thousands of customers in York, Chester and Lancaster counties have already lost power.

The fire department has had four Florence-related calls through 9 a.m. Saturday that have not had any injuries, Simmons said. A home on Winthrop Drive had a “minor” exterior fire caused by a downed power line, Simmons said.

Power lines also were down at Main Street and Albright Road, and in the 1600 block of Main Street.