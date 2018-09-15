4,300+ without power in York, Chester, Lancaster; 8-15 inches of rain possible

Damage in York, Chester and Chester counties has started and power outages are rising as Florence reaches the area, officials said.

More than 4,300 customers in the three counties are without power, including more than 2,300 in York County, officials said.

Trees were down in Fort Mill and Tega Cay Friday, and in Lancaster County, the storm closed a major highway that is open only for emergency vehicles. Power lines and trees were toppled in parts of Lancaster County.

SIGN UP

FM Public Works reporting damage in town #HurricanFlorence pic.twitter.com/LtyTAUljnF — Town of Fort Mill (@townoffortmill) September 15, 2018

In Rock Hill, the city tweeted a photo of a large tree down on top of a house on Ebenezer Avenue.

.@RockHillSCFire responded to this call last night. Thankfully no injuries. https://t.co/qc2T5ql69Z — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) September 15, 2018

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence and Brian roads in Clover is another spot where trees and power lines are down.

Wind is causing down trees & power lines like here at Lawrence RD at Brian RD in Clover. Watch out for repair crews out working to restore power. Don’t touch a down power line! @YorkCountySCGov @YorkCountyOEM #YCNews #YCSONews #TSFlorence #Florence pic.twitter.com/eHw2t6AZXl — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) September 15, 2018

Rain started to fall in northeastern York County around 7 a.m. Saturday. As the storm moves west, the rain is expected to continue through Sunday, officials said.





Wind gusts were reported of up to 40 mph in Lancaster County, in eastern York County, and Charlotte, weather officials said.

Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but still is expected to bring anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of rain to York, Chester and Lancaster counties, officials said Saturday morning.

All three counties remain under a flash flood watch and tropical storm watch. Chester has asked hundreds of residents to evacuate flood-prone areas near downtown.

The storm is moving west slowly, meaning the flooding and wind gusts are imminent, officials said.

Lancaster County has about 20 trees down that affected power lines, officials said. U.S. 521 in southern Lancaster County, the main north/south road, is open only to emergency vehicles after trees fell into the highway south of Kershaw, said Darren Player, emergency management director.

“We already have the outer bands of rain and wind in Lancaster County,” Player said. “We waited for this storm - and now it’s here. And it could be historic rainfall.”

Power outages are expected to get worse and possibly last for days. Impacts for our area are saturated ground, localized flooding, trees down, and power outages, National Weather Service officials said at 5 a.m. Saturday..

The bulk of York County power outages are York Electric Cooperative customers, according to outage maps. Lancaster County has more than 1,800 power outages, utility officials reported. Chester County has around 200 outages.

In York County, most of the outages are from the loss of the Indian Hook substation impacting customers in the Mount Gallant and Museum roads ares of Rock Hill.

We currently have our India Hook substation out of power. This affects 2281 members in the Mt. Gallant Rd, Museum Rd, Twin Lakes Rd areas of Rock Hill. Crews are in route to locate and repair damages. Thank you for your patience as we began weathering the storm!#hurricaneflorence — York Electric Co-op (@yec_cooperative) September 15, 2018

But several thousand customers are without power in counties west of Lancaster as the storm moves through southern North Carolina and South Carolina toward Lancaster County, Player said.

Counties just to the east - Chesterfield in South Carolina, and Richmond and Anson in North Carolina -- have tens of thousands of outages and dozens of trees down, officials said.

“That weather there to our east is coming here” Player said.

The National Weather Service said in a 5 a.m update Saturday that “life-threatening, catastrophic and prolonged significant river flooding” is possible.

Police called the few trees down Friday “just the beginning.”

“On Saturday and Sunday wind speed projections are 25 mph sustained with 39 mph gusts,” emergency management officials said. “Winds should begin to diminish late Sunday. The forecast is for 10 inches of rain, but the storm system is still changing, so as it progresses, it’s possible the Charlotte region could see 15 inches of rain.”





Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger, part of York County’s emergency response team, said “This storm is coming - it is just slower. But it will arrive. And it will rain and rain hard.”

Chester County had more than 70 people stay in shelters through Saturday after asking for evacuations, said Ed Darby, assistant director of emergency management. Darby urged people not to let their guard down because the storm has “slowed to a turtle-like crawl.”

“We are going to get hit,” Darby said. “The storm is moving slower than was projected, but it is moving. And it is coming here.”

Check back for updates.