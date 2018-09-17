More than 1,300 still without power Monday in York, Chester, Lancaster

More than 1,300 customers remain without power in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties after a weekend of rain and winds from Tropical Storm Florence.

All three counties remain under a flood watch as watershed runoff from rivers and creeks and streams continues to rise.

Emergency officials in Lancaster County had to make their first water rescue of the storm Monday, after a person drove around a barricade on a closed road and needed to be brought out by rescue workers, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

The person appeared to have driven around a barricade on Hough Road then became stuck in the water, Player said. Firefighters from Camp Creek station rescued the driver and at least one passenger without any injuries, Player said.

SIGN UP

About 285 customers in York County were still without electricity at 7 a.m Monday, according to Duke Energy. Thousands were without power in York for much of Sunday after a huge tree fell across Liberty Street, knocking down several poles and lines and blocking traffic.

Liberty Street was reopened early Monday, except for between Moss Street and Oak Street , York Police Department officials said in a social media message. Most customers in York had power back on late Sunday or early Monday, police and fire officials said.

Lancaster County, which saw the heaviest rain of up to 9 inches, has about 1,100 customers in the dark Monday, officials said. Late Sunday a family in Indian Land on Man O’ War Drive in the Blackhorse Run neighborhood evacuated their home after it flooded. Several more trees fell overnight Sunday into Monday, but no injuries were reported.

Chester County has fewer than 50 customers without power, according to electrical cooperative figures.

Most area secondary schools are either closed or on a delay Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.