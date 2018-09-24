Man, 44, dead in Lancaster County shooting, police say

A man, 44, died Monday after a shooting south of Lancaster but the shooter has not been charged, police said.

Jamey Randal McCants, of Confederate Avenue in Lancaster, was identified as the victim by Lancaster County Coroner officials. McCants died on the way to the hospital, police said.

McCants was shot in the chest around 1:20 a.m. Monday in a yard on Maplewood Avenue, police said.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the person officers claim fired the weapon, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile in a statement.





The person who fired the shot remained at the scene after the victim was shot and was not taken into custody after speaking with police, Faile said.

“Based upon the information we developed from our interviews with the witnesses concerning how and why this incident occurred, we did not take the person who fired the handgun into custody,” Faile said. “We are continuing to investigate this matter. There are other people we need to talk with.”

The person who fired the shot and the victim knew each other, Faile said.

Police are interviewing others, Faile said.

Police will present their findings to prosecutors, who will determine if charges will be filed, Faile said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.