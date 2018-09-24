‘I just want to go home’: Pair jailed after meth, heroin found in York

A North Carolina woman who told police “I just want to go home” was taken to jail in after she and man were charged with drug trafficking in York.

Heather Burleson Coulter, 40, of Gaston County, N.C., told officers in York there was nothing in the car she was in outside a Liberty Street convenience store around 4 a.m. Sunday, York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson said.

Inside the car, officers found more than 30 grams of meth, heroin, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies, according to a police report.

Coulter is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and two other other drug charges, police and jail records show.

Steven William Swindell, 35, of York County, also is charged with trafficking meth and other drug charges.

Both Coulter and Swindell told police that they did not know how the drugs ended up in the car.

Coulter and Swindell are each being held at the York County jail under a $42,000 bond, records show.