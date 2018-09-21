Guns, drugs, bulletproof vests seized in York Co. drug raid near Clover; 5 charged

York County drug agents arrested five people Thursday after a raid on a house equipped with cameras, guns, bulletproof vests and guard dogs near Clover, police said.

The raid, which included a SWAT team and about 40 police officers, took place house on Colonial Drive in South Carolina, just yards from the Gaston County, N.C., state line.

So many officers were used because two of the suspects were out on bond for July gun and drug charges.

“We had SWAT make entry to serve a search warrant, due to the fact that two of the suspects have pending weapon charges, and we knew there were likely guns in the house,” said Lt. Mike Ligon of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. “We found guns and a variety of drugs.”

Two of the suspects ran when SWAT entered the home, but were caught after a foot chase, Ligon said.

Police had been investigating the home and its occupants since July, when John Winfree Facenda, 39; and Dana Michelle Matheson, 40, were charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and gun crimes.

Both were released on bond after the July arrests. Drug agents received information that drug sales continued, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.

“We had information the drug sales went on, even after they were arrested the first time,” Brown said.

Facenda is a convicted felon, barred from possessing weapons, police and court records show.

At the home, police found surveillance cameras set up outside the building and on the property, three pit bull guard dogs and a system equipped to watch the property, Brown said.

Winfree, of Charlotte; and Matheson, of Clover; each face charges of trafficking meth and heroin, weapons charges and possession with intent to distribute other drugs, police said.

Police seized more than 40 grams of meth, hydrocodone opioids, psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy, Xanax, marijuana, Viagra, fentanyl, and Oxycodone.

Officers also seized three ballistic vests and four guns. Two of the guns had been reported stolen, police said.





Sheldon Clark Rhyne, 46, of Gastonia, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, offiicers said.

Sidney Obrian Allen, 23, whose home address is unclear, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, police said.

Aaron Preston Stiles, 24, of Gastonia, is charged with violation of prescription drug laws for possession of Viagra and other pills, officers said.