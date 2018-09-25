York County mom with 5 kids sought in Carolinas, Va. after grandmother’s death

Police in the Carolinas and Virginia are searching for a York County mother on the run with five kids, wanted in the August death of her grandmother, police said.

The woman who is being sought, 31-year-old Priscilla Elaine Sosebee, used her children to try and shoplift in 2017 in York and had the kids living in a tent and in a car, police said.

Sosebee has a last known address on Regal Oaks Lane near Clover.

She is wanted on a felony charge of neglect of a vulnerable adult. Her grandmother was found dead in York County of malnourishment and neglect on Aug. 11, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosesee is being investigated by S.C. Department of Social Services agents in her grandmother’s death, Faris said.

Sosebee was the adult in charge of her grandmother’s welfare, Faris said.

A car belonging to Sosebee was found abandoned off Interstate 81 in southern Virginia on Friday, Faris said.

Virginia state police and officers in the Carolinas are seeking Sosebee and the children, Faris said.

Four of the children are believed to be Sosebee’s own kids, and the fifth may be a child of another adult with whom she was traveling, Faris said.

“We are concerned for the safety and well-being of the children that are believed to be with the suspect,” Faris said. “She is on the run, and we have police agencies actively looking for her and the kids.”

Sosebee is on the York County Sheriff’s Office office “10 most wanted” list. The sheriff’s office asked for help from the public on its Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

In December, Sosebee was convicted of three counts of assault and battery against her children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police and court records show. Sosebee was sentenced to time served. She had been in jail from September through December on initial charges of child neglect, records show.

The convictions came after an incident in September 2017.

York Police Department officers found that the children had lived in tents behind a Family Dollar store on Liberty Street and in a car at an abandoned drive-in theater near Kings Mountain, N.C.

When York officers learned in 2017 that one of the kids had a birthday the day of the incident, they threw a party with cake and gifts for the children.

“Our concern was for those children last year, and our concern is for those children now again,” said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief.

Anyone who sees Sosebee is asked to call 911.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald