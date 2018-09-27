No charges: Girlfriend’s father killed Lancaster man in self-defense, police say

The father of a Lancaster woman who shot a man to death Sept. 24 will face no charges after police and prosecutors ruled the shooting was self-defense.

Jamey Randal McCants, 44, died outside a home on Maplewood Avenue in Lancaster after he was shot by Jeffrey Curtis Horne, 58, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. Horne shot McCants after McCants had lunged at Horne, Faile said.

McCants had “physically accosted” Jenna Morgan Horne, a girlfriend of McCants and daughter of Jeffrey Horne, Faile said.

Jeffrey Horne had a legal right to defend himself and his daughter from attack, Faile said.

No charges will be filed, according to police and prosecutors.

“We thoroughly investigated this incident,” Faile said. “However, based on reliable and uncontroverted evidence, it is clear Mr. Horne acted lawfully and should not be charged.”

Jeffrey Horne, his daughter and other witnesses all stayed at the scene after the shooting and gave police statements about what happened, Faile said. The incident happened at Jenna Horne’s home on Maplewood Avenue.

The incident escalated Sept. 24 after Jenna Horne and Jamey McCants had spent part of the previous day together, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Jenna Horne was at her home when McCants was brought back to the house by a friend before Jenna Horne and McCants argued, Barfield said.

The argument continued in a carport before McCants physically went after Jenna Horne, sparking the fatal conflict and shooting, Barfield said.