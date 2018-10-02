Police ask for public’s help as officers seek missing York County woman, 26

Police in York County are asking for the public’s help as they seek a Rock Hill woman who has been missing since Friday.

Crystal Michelle Jordan, 26, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at 4390 McConnells Highway in Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We do not believe at this time she is endangered, but her family has not heard from her or seen her since Friday,” Faris said.

The sheriff’s office put out a plea for help from the public on its Facebook and Twitter pages late Monday. As of Tuesday morning, Jordan had not been located, Faris said.

YCSO Detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of Crystal Michelle Jordan.

Jordan was last seen on Friday. Sept. 28, 2018, at approx. 9:00 pm, from 4390 McConnells Hwy., Rock Hill, SC.

Call the YCSO at 803-628-3059 and ask for Det. Wallace if you have information pic.twitter.com/xeK7vL2c6M — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) October 1, 2018

Jordanis 4 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.





Anyone who sees Jordan or can assist police can call sheriff’s office Det. Joey Wallace at 803-628-3059; or York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.