Armed robbers take money, pack of cigarettes from Chester store, police say

Police in Chester are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store where two gunmen stole cash and cigarettes.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 203 Pinckney St., said Makeesharia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department.

The two men armed with handguns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, Tobias said. The suspects took cash and a pack of cigarettes before fleeing, Tobias said.

The clerk was not injured, police said.

SIGN UP

Chester officers and a K-9 team from the Chester County Sheriff’s office tried to track the suspects but no arrests have been made.