Drunk York County dad smashed into car carrying his wife, 2-year-old, police say

Editor’s Note: A headline on a print version of this story incorrectly stated that the accused man had the child in the car when charged by York County deputies. A police report stated that that the child was in the wife’s car.

A York County father was charged with being drunk when he slammed his car into a car occupied by his wife and 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Stephen Anthony Slusarksi, 34, is charged with felony child neglect, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, DUI and having an open container in a vehicle, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Slusarksi’s wife called police Monday to report that he had smashed his car into her car at an intersection near Clover, a police incident report states.

Deputies responded and, while at the scene, they found Slusarski, officers said.

The wife told deputies that Slusarski followed her car in his car and that he hit her car with his vehicle, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

The report did not state that there were any injuries to either the wife or child. There was “considerable damage” to both vehicles, the report stated.

Slusarski was released Tuesday after posting $22,519.50 bond at the York County jail, officials said.



