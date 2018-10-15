Unloaded gun found in student backpack at Northwestern, school says

An unloaded handgun was found in a backpack being carried by a student at Northwestern High School Monday, the school told parents an automated phone call.
No threats were made, and no one was injured, the school said.
The weapon was discovered when a student came forward and shared a tip with a staff member and a school resource officer, the school told parents.
The school resource officer went to a classroom and discovered the handgun in a student’s backpack, the school said.
The call was made by Principal Hezekiah Massey.
Massey commended the student for coming forward with the tip. He told parents to talk to their children and to urge them to “if you see something, say something.”
Massey said the school handles such situations “very seriously.”
