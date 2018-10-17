1 Bloods gang suspect in Fort Mill SC shooting caught; York County cops seek second

One suspect affiliated with the Charlotte Bloods gang in a September shooting near Fort Mill has been arrested, but a second still has not been caught.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he is furious after a Charlotte judge let both suspects out on bond in North Carolina, before they could be arrested on South Carolina charges.

Isaiah Knowledge Kersey was shot in the face Sept. 19, during a shootout with others associated with the Bloods gang, Tolson said.

Kersey, 18, of Charlotte, was booked Wednesday morning at the Moss Justice Center in York after turning himself in, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Kersey is being held at the York County jail on two counts of illegal carrying of a gun and two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, records show.

Kersey was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment after the shootout. He was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police the next day on a fugitive warrant for his role in the crimes, Tolson said.

York County deputies had started the process on Sept. 25 to seek a governor’s warrant to have Kersey extradited to South Carolina. But Kersey was given an unsecured bond by a judge in an Oct. 6 court hearing in Charlotte.

A second suspect, Andrae Smith, 18, also of Charlotte, is still being sought on warrants for attempted murder and weapon charges. Smith is accused of being the shooter in the incident in which Kersey and a teen girl were wounded.

Police also had started the governors warrant process against Smith but a judge gave Smith a $100,000 bond Oct. 4 , court records show. Smith was released before York County officers could arrest him, Tolson said.

The shooting, near apartments on U.S. 21 at Gold Hill Road, included damage to a sheriff’s office patrol car. A deputy driving by saw and heard the gunfight and started a pursuit of the suspects, Tolson said.

Ten people police say are connected with the Bloods gang have been charged in the shootout.

Check back for updates.