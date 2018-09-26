More Bloods gang members arrested in Fort Mill shootings; 10 held

A total of 10 Bloods gang members have now been arrested after a shooting earlier this month near Fort Mill in an organized crime, authorities said.

Eight more people were charged by York County on Sept. 21, in connection to the shooting at Drewsky Lane near Fort Mill two days earlier. All eight are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in Charlotte.

Three suspects, including one of the eight people facing the most recent charges, had been arrested after the shooting Sept. 19.

Charlotte residents Keanu Camacho, 20; Kwantavius Howze, 17; Willis Lane, 19, and Andrae Smith, 18, were charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Charlotte residents Isaiah Kersey, 18; Makayla Renee Moyler, 18; Dorian Price, 21, and Eddie Kue’ron Davis, 22, were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a pistol. Kersey and Moyler were shooting victims. Davis was charged in Mecklenburg County the morning of the incident, after he fled on foot to an area off S.C. 51 just over the state line.

Khristain Sandi Kemokia, 18, and Justin Michael Hull, 17 — also both of Charlotte — were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a pistol, and are being held at the York County Detention Center.

A York County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw and heard the shots and started the law enforcement chase, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.





The shooting incident, close to where hundreds of people live and near the deputy who was on patrol, could have been deadly, Tolson said.

“It was by the grace of God that an officer, or anyone else in the public, was not injured during this reckless and violent gang shootout,” Tolson said.

Tolsson said gang activity will not be tolerated in York County and that gang members who commit crimes will be investigated, arrested and prosecuted.

“We will welcome the suspects here, following the extradition process and look forward to introducing them to the York County justice system,” Tolson said.

Bloods gang members were convicted in federal court for the killings of Doug and Debbie London in their Lake Wylie, S.C. home in 2014. Gang members ordered the Londons be executed after three gang members robbed a store the couple owned and the Londons were going to testify against them.

That case was originally investigated by sheriff’s office deputies with help from the FBI.

Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, said gangs in York County will be taken “very seriously” and investigated and prosecuted with “all the resources at our disposal.”

As of Wednesday, the cases against all the gang members charged in the Sept. 19 incident are South Carolina state charges brought by sheriff’s deputies.

“Law enforcement and prosecutors take any organized criminal activity very seriously, and will use all the resources at our disposal to deal with it,” Brackett said. “Sometimes, that can be a local prosecution or we can coordinate with our colleagues at the Unites States Attorney’s Office - whichever will yield the best and most forceful response.”

Police say a little after midnight on Sept. 19, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Gold Hill Road and Drewsky Lane intersection.

Kersey and Moyler were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Hull, Davis and Kemokai drove away from the scene after being shot by Camacho, Howez, Lane and Smith.

Hull, Davis and Komokai wrecked on I-77 near the state line, according to police, before being caught by deputies and K-9 units. Charlotte police aided in the pursuit, along with S.C. Highway patrol troopers.

Tolson thanked the Charlotte police and South Carolina law enforcement officers from the highway patrol who assisted in the initial chase and investigation.

The Herald reported following the incident that it involved two cars with the victims and suspects, both hit by gunfire. Two stolen handguns and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle were recovered.

Police say all 10 suspects are affiliated with the Bloods gang.

Lane and Camacho waived extradition in Charlotte and will be transported to York County detention later. The case is ongoing.