Rock Hill man stalked former Winthrop University student for years, police say

A Rock Hill man has been charged with stalking a former student at Winthrop University by campus police.

Derek Keith Reynolds, 26, was arrested Wednesday and booked Thursday into the York County jail.

Officers had an outstanding warrant against Reynolds for repeated unwanted contact against a former Winthrop student that went back to 2015 and 2016 and had continued, said Lt. Charles Yearta of the Winthrop Police Department.

Reynolds and the victim had a short relationship, but Reynolds refused to stop harassing the victim, Yearta said.

“The suspect would not stop contacting the victim,” Yearta said.

Reynolds has never been a Winthrop student or had any affiliation with the South Carolina college, police said.

Reynolds had been in Florida, but was taken into custody by Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputes on the arrest warrant and then arrested by Winthrop officers, Yearta said.

Stalking is defined under South Carolina law as “a pattern of words, whether verbal, written, or electronic, or a pattern of conduct that serves no legitimate purpose and is intended to cause and does cause a targeted person and would cause a reasonable person in the targeted person’s position to fear.”

Stalking is a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $5,000 fine on conviction.

Reynolds remains in the York County jail under a $5,000 bond, records show.