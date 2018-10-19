2 guns, marijuana found, 2 charged at Rock Hill school where extra cops were on hand

An 18-year-old student at a Rock Hill school that had extra police on campus Friday because of rumored violence was arrested after officers found two guns and a half pound marijuana in a car, police said.

The incident happened around noon Friday at South Pointe High School, police said.

One of the guns was loaded and one was not, police said.

The name of the student charged has not yet been released. But the suspect will be prosecuted as an adult, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

SIGN UP

Another student, a 17-year-old female, is in custody for simple possession of marijuana, Bollinger said.

York County drug agents are investigating, police said.

There was a fight between two male students that appeared to be over a girl, Bollinger said. In the parking lot in a car, officers recovered the two handguns and the drugs, Bollinger said.

Rock Hill police had extra officers on campus Friday because of an investigation into rumored threats of violence discovered Thursday, police and school district officials said earlier on Friday.

Both police and school officials said that the rumors of violence were “not credible.”

Police are trying to determine if there is any link between the rumored violence threats and Friday’s fight that led to officers finding two guns and drugs in a car in the parking lot.

“As of right now, we do not know if this is related to the threats and rumors that had been investigated,” Bollinger said.

South Pointe officials communicated with parents via a phone message early Friday before the fight and arrests.

Check back for updates.