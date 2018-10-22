Clover dad left infant, toddler, home alone while grocery shopping, cops say

A Clover father was arrested Saturday after police say he left his two children, ages 1 and 4, home alone while grocery shopping.

Douglas Everett Kilfoil, 36, was charged Saturday with two counts of child neglect, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

The 4-year-old girl was found around 9 a.m. by a neighbor outside the Meanna Drive home, according to a police department report.

The neighbor found the girl on a sidewalk and went into the home, where the neighbor found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, police said.

The neighbor called 911 and police arrived. The children were not hurt, but the older child was crying, officers said.

Agents from the S.C. Department of Social Services were notified, and Kilfoil arrived at the home. Kilfoil told police he had left the home to go to the grocery store.

The mother of the children was notified at her job in North Carolina, and the children were placed in her custody after she arrived, police said.

Kilfoil remains in the York County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond, jail records show.