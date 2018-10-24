Don’t toss your Mega Millions tickets yet. Carolinas have hundreds of big prize winners

The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot is off the table, with lottery officials confirming a winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

But lottery players in the Carolinas have millions of reasons to give their tickets a careful check before throwing them away.

In North Carolina, there were two $1 million winners, as two tickets matched five white balls in the Tuesday, Oct. 23 drawing. One was sold at the Circle K on Harrison Avenue in Cary, and one was sold in Monroe, the N.C. Lottery reported.

Mega Millions reported 36 total second-prize tickets, including two in Virginia.

Eleven tickets sold in North Carolina matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball – nine worth $10,000 and two worth $30,000 thanks to the Megaplier option. In South Carolina, three tickets won $10,000 and two won $30,000.

There were 202 North Carolina tickets matching four white balls to win $500, and 34 that did so with the Megaplier for $1,500. In South Carolina, 8 tickets won the $500 prize and 43 tickets match the four white balls for $1,500.

Tickets matching three white balls and the Mega Ball paid $200 and $600 with the Megaplier. There were 513 standard and 103 Megaplier winners in North Carolina, and 230 standard and 92 Megaplier winners in South Carolina.

There were also tens of thousands of winners of $10-30 for tickets that matched either 3 white balls or two white balls plus the Mega Ball. Of those winning tickets, 28,239 were sold in North Carolina and 14,439 were sold in South Carolina.