NC woman went to buy a Mega Millions ticket, but it’s not how she won $1 million

A North Carolina mom who bought Mega Millions tickets won $1 million after deciding to also buy a ticket in a new scratch-off game, NC lottery officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Brenda Jordan of Henderson became the second NC buyer of Megan Millions tickets in a week to win $1 million after also buying a ticket in a different scratch-off game.

Jordan told lottery officials that she hoped to hit the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot when she stopped by Kittrell Grocery on U.S. 1 Bypass South in Kittrell Monday morning. Kittrell is a town of about 400 people in Vance County, according to HomeTown Locator.com. The town is 35 miles north of Raleigh.





“I always like to try the new games, so I got a scratch-off ticket as well,” Jordan told lottery officials after claiming her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh — a few hours after purchasing the ticket, according to the lottery news release.

She became the first $1 million winner in the $150 Million Cash Explosion game, NC lottery officials said. She beat odds of 1 in 1.8 million, according to the NC Education Lottery’s website

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jordan told lottery officials. “All I could think was, ‘Wow!’ I immediately called my four children. They didn’t believe me until they saw the ticket.”

Jordan could choose between a $600,000 lump sum and an annuity with 20 payments of $50,000 a year. She took the lump sum, which came to $423,012 after state and federal tax withholdings, the lottery news release said.

Jordan told lottery officials she will spend part of the proceeds on her children and part of it on a vacation for herself.

“I’m going to take a few days off of work and go to Atlantic City,” Jordan said, according to the lottery news release. “I enjoyed it the first time I went and would love to go back.”

She said she’ll also keep trying to win the record Mega Millions jackpot.

“Don’t be surprised if you see me back here in a few days,” she told lottery officials.

Last week, Jared Lucas of Grifton in Lenoir County won $1 million after he and his wife decided to buy Mega Millions tickets at a Handy Mart convenience store in Winterville in the eastern part of the state. They had just passed a lottery billboard with the latest Mega Millions jackpot, he told lottery officials.

Lucas also bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, on which he won the $1 million.