1 dead, 1 airlifted after SUV crash with truck in Lancaster County

The driver of an SUV was killed and a passenger injured Thursday morning after a crash with a truck in Lancaster County, troopers said.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of S.C. 903 and S.C. 522 east of Lancaster.

An SUV heading south on S.C. 903 went through a stop sign and hit a truck, troopers said.

The person killed was driving a 2003 Lexus SUV, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver was trapped in the crash and died at the scene, Miller said.

The passenger, 23, from Rock Hill, was airlifted to a Columbia hospital with injuries, Miller said.

The driver of the truck, 53, from Union County, N.C., was not injured, Miller said.

Check back for updates.