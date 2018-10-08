Chester County woman, 25, killed after being struck by car along I-77 near Rock Hill

A Chester County woman has been identified as the woman filling her car with gas when she was killed after a crash off the side of Interstate 77.

Vawnsheria Brown, 25, from Great Falls, died in the Sunday crash, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

Around 11:15 a.m., Brown was adding fuel to a 2008 four-door Kia sedan that was parked legally in the emergency lane off the interstate, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Brown was standing next to her car when she was hit and killed, said Gast the coroner.

A 78-year-old man from Winston-Salem, N.C. was driving a 2015 Infinity SUV northbound on I-77 when the car went off the side of the road and hit the pedestrian and the parked car, Miller said. The crash happened near mile marker 76.

Brown was killed, Miller said.

Both the 78-year-old man and the passenger in that car were unharmed, Miller said. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved.

The crash remains under investigation.