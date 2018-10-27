South Pointe student killed, 4 others hurt in York Co. crash, officials say

A Rock Hill teen was killed Friday afternoon in a York County crash that left four others inured, including two juveniles, police in South Carolina said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. on Heckle Boulevard at Sturgis Farm Road

Rock Hill Schools identified the girl who died as Chaella Woodson on Facebook and Twitter Friday night. The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released that name.

Rock Hill Schools said on Facebook that Woodson was a junior at South Pointe High School. The school district said four other students were injured in the crash, including one student who was still hospitalized Friday night.

The girl who was killed was a passenger in a car driven by a juvenile that was heading north on Heckle Boulevard, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

That car, a 2009 Ford, crossed the center line and collided with two other vehicles heading south, Sutherland said.

That juvenile driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries, Sutherland said.

The age of that driver has not been released.

The drivers of the southbound cars that were involved in the crash were both transported to Piedmont Medical Center with injuries, police said.

One driver was 18 years old and the other was 25 years old, Sutherland said.

Two passengers in the car driven by the 18-year-old, both juveniles, were also taken to PMC with injuries, according to Sutherland.

The ages of those passengers were not released.

No charges have been filed, Sutherland said.

The highway patrol Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is still investigating the crash, Sutherland said.

