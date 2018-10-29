Man showed up at Lancaster hospital after being shot in torso, police say

A man was shot Monday morning in Lancaster, police said.

The man, in his 20s, went to Springs Memorial Hospital around 4:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The man was wounded once in the torso, but is expected to survive, Grant said.

The victim told police he was walking along Pardue Street when the shooting happened, Grant said.

Detectives have interviewed the victim and other people in the area where the victim said he was shot, but have not yet made any arrests, Grant said.

No other people were found injured in the area, Grant said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.