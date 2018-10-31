York school bus in crash with 30 students; emergency responders on scene

A school bus in York carrying 30 students was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in front of a school, officials said.

None of the 30 middle and high school students or the driver required transport to a hospital after the crash, said Tim Cooper, spokesman for the York school district.

Four of the students who were on the bus contacted parents to go home, but the rest are getting set to be taken to school to resume the day, Cooper said.

“As of right now, no students, nor the driver, needed to be taken by EMS for treatment,” Cooper said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 321 in front of York Intermediate School, according to school and emergency officials. A car that was leaving the school grounds hit the bus, Cooper said.

York transportation officials sent other buses to get the students and take them to school.

School officials alerted parents through a school administration message shortly after the crash, Cooper said.

York Police Department, York Fire Department and EMS responders were on scene. Domenic Manera, York fire chief, said that his staff was on scene, but the crash did not require any additional resources.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

Check back for updates on this story.