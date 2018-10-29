Tributes planned for South Pointe volleyball player killed in Rock Hill crash

Athletic teams at South Pointe High School are planning tributes to a volleyball player killed in a car wreck Friday.

Chaellla Woodson, 16, was killed in the three-vehicle crash on Heckle Boulevard in which other students were injured, officials said.

The South Pointe football team plays at York Comprehensive High School Monday night, in a game that was postponed by weather from Friday.

Football and school officials are planning to honor Woodson at the game in York.

The school is taking spirit buses to the game Monday night.

Students who purchase a $7 ticket will receive a spirit shirt in Woodson’s honor to wear at the game, according to South Pointe’s school Web site and a Twitter message from South Pointe.

Woodson was a member of the South Pointe varsity volleyball team. Her teammates are set to honor her in a playoff game Tuesday at Eastside High School in Greenville.

