Woman in Chester County stole car, led police chase before crash, deputies say

A woman in Chester County led police on a high-speed chase late Sunday, before crashing into some trees, deputies said.

Amber Nicole Harris, 27, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and grand larceny, according to police and jail records.

The car was stolen near Fort Lawn, close to the Catawba River.

Chester County Sheriff’s office deputies were able to locate the vehicle on S.C. 9 in eastern Chester County and follow it west in an attempt to pull it over, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy.

Harris, who was driving the vehicle, went “well over the posted speed limit” as she tried to elude officers, Sprouse said.

The chase, mainly along S.C. 9 past Interstate 77 and in other high-traffic areas, ended near Chester, Sprouse said.

“We pursued her until the vehicle wrecked,” Sprouse said.

Harris crashed into some woods, but was not injured, Sprouse said.

No one else was hurt in the chase or crash, Sprouse said.

Harris remains in the Chester County jail, pending a bond hearing in front of a magistrate.