If you witness a crime, here's what to do

By
Crime

Cursing, masked woman pretending to be a man robs Rock Hill restaurant, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 08, 2018 12:26 PM

Rock Hill, SC

A masked, cursing woman who was pretending to be a man robbed a Rock Hill restaurant of $336 before limping away with the cash, police said.

The robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald’s restaurant on Dave Lyle Boulevard, near Exit 79 off Interstate 77.

No weapon was shown during the robbery, and no employees were hurt, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

No other details about the suspect are known, Bollinger said.

The suspect, wearing a mask, was “portraying herself as a male” when she robbed the store, according to a police report.

The woman was dressed all in black and carrying a white grocery bag when she walked into the store, employees told police. The assailant demanded the money from the drive-thru cash register while cursing at the employees, police said.

The woman walked with what employees “believed to be a limp” and was swinging her head as she walked, witnesses told police.

She stole the money, then fled in a car waiting outside the door, officers said. The car drove off toward nearby I-77, according to police.

The incident was captured on store surveillance video, but police have not released any pictures or video.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

